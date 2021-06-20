SA science in peril as lack of funding severs lifeline for research students

NRF admits the proportion of those who were recommended for funding but couldn’t get it was higher than previously

Academics have expressed concern over the fate of thousands of students who were denied funding by the National Research Foundation (NRF) to pursue postgraduate studies this year.



NRF spokesperson Candice Molefe confirmed that 5,554 students who were eligible for funding could not be awarded bursaries because of budgetary constraints...