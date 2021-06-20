News

SA science in peril as lack of funding severs lifeline for research students

NRF admits the proportion of those who were recommended for funding but couldn’t get it was higher than previously

Prega Govender Journalist
20 June 2021 - 18:18

Academics have expressed concern over the fate of thousands of students who were denied funding by the National Research Foundation (NRF) to pursue postgraduate studies this year.

NRF spokesperson Candice Molefe confirmed that 5,554 students who were eligible for funding could not be awarded bursaries because of budgetary constraints...

