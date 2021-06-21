Cake in the face: birthdays push up Covid risk by 30%

US study finds households have marked increase in infections after gatherings

When people celebrate their birthdays without practising Covid precautions, coronavirus celebrates its own propagation.



Households with recent birthdays were 30% more likely to have a Covid-19 infection, compared to those with no birthdays, a new study by Harvard Medical School, in the US (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/2781306), found...