Chinese, Russian vaccines almost in SA, but don’t get too excited

The virus used in making the Sputnik vaccine, for instance, could pose a risk to uncircumcised men living with HIV

SA’s negotiations to secure the Sputnik V and Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines are “at an advanced stage”, but even if millions of doses are secured, they may not be the magic bullet needed to ramp up the rollout.



The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) in a statement on Monday said its evaluation of the CoronaVac application was at a “very advanced stage”...