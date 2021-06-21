Leigh Matthews’s family ‘angry’ at looming parole hearing for her murderer
Seventeen years after student’s kidnap and murder, her killer still hasn’t come clean on what really happened
21 June 2021 - 20:19
In two weeks and two days’ time, 17 years after Bond University student Leigh Matthews was kidnapped and murdered, her family will mark her 38th birthday while her killer Donovan Moodley comes up for parole.
On Tuesday her family, backed by several activists and organisations, will speak out publicly on their “shock and anger” at Moodley’s upcoming parole hearing...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.