Leigh Matthews’s family ‘angry’ at looming parole hearing for her murderer

Seventeen years after student’s kidnap and murder, her killer still hasn’t come clean on what really happened

In two weeks and two days’ time, 17 years after Bond University student Leigh Matthews was kidnapped and murdered, her family will mark her 38th birthday while her killer Donovan Moodley comes up for parole.



On Tuesday her family, backed by several activists and organisations, will speak out publicly on their “shock and anger” at Moodley’s upcoming parole hearing...