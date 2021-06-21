Quest for safe living pushes SA’s rich to the wild side
The Covid-19 pandemic has led moneyed buyers to lifestyle estates that offer open spaces
21 June 2021 - 20:20
Lifestyle estates are increasingly becoming the residence of choice for SA’s super wealthy in their quest for safe spaces during the Covid-19 pandemic.
This is according to Sandton-based global wealth intelligence group New World Wealth, which has released its pick of top 10 lifestyle estates worldwide for this year...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.