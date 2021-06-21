News

SA takes a stab at producing its home-grown vaccines in nine months

Consortium teams up with WHO and Covax to take a ‘historic and the right step in the right direction’

21 June 2021 - 20:19

SA could produce its own Covid-19 vaccine as early as the first quarter of 2022.

This follows the launch of a “vaccine hub” by the World Health Organisation on Monday...

