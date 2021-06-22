‘Donkie’ Booysen suffers setback as state eyes R21m property empire

The alleged gang boss denies knowledge of drug factories and blames his rental agent, who faces drug-dealing charges

Alleged Cape Town underworld kingpin Jerome “Donkie” Booysen operated drug factories at three of the 18 properties he owns, the Cape Town high court has been told.



The court heard Booysen’s property portfolio is worth at least R21.35m, and that his nine cars are worth R1.7m. But the alleged Sexy Boys gang boss denied knowledge of the drug factories, blaming his rental agent...