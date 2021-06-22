It’s all systems go for SA’s education sector vaccine rollout

Principals have been briefed to prioritise personnel with comorbidities, managers and organised labour

The Gauteng education department has unveiled plans to vaccinate 125,934 education sector workers, including teachers from both public and private schools, support staff and officials, at 61 vaccination sites across the province.



During a virtual meeting with principals on Tuesday, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and officials from his department outlined the vaccination rollout plan which officially starts on Wednesday...