News

It’s all systems go for SA’s education sector vaccine rollout

Principals have been briefed to prioritise personnel with comorbidities, managers and organised labour

Prega Govender Journalist
22 June 2021 - 20:33

The Gauteng education department has unveiled plans to vaccinate 125,934 education sector workers, including teachers from both public and private schools, support staff and officials, at 61 vaccination sites across the province.

During a virtual meeting with principals on Tuesday, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and officials from his department outlined the vaccination rollout plan which officially starts on Wednesday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. It’s all systems go for SA’s education sector vaccine rollout News
  2. ‘Donkie’ Booysen suffers setback as state eyes R21m property empire News
  3. Tighter lockdown might be only way to curb SA’s enthusiasm for fatigue News
  4. Give us a say in parole of our child’s killer, begs Leigh Matthews’s family News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...

Related articles

  1. SA science in peril as lack of funding severs lifeline for research students News
  2. Class rotation 'a disaster for kids' futures', says experts News
  3. Other’s eyes ‘see’ for blind student News
  4. Curro pupils fuming after being made to write exam on Youth Day South Africa
  5. Overweight boy moved to private school after teacher calls him an ‘elephant’ News
  6. Is the new grade nine certificate a pass or a fail? This is what the experts say News