It’s all systems go for SA’s education sector vaccine rollout
Principals have been briefed to prioritise personnel with comorbidities, managers and organised labour
22 June 2021 - 20:33
The Gauteng education department has unveiled plans to vaccinate 125,934 education sector workers, including teachers from both public and private schools, support staff and officials, at 61 vaccination sites across the province.
During a virtual meeting with principals on Tuesday, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and officials from his department outlined the vaccination rollout plan which officially starts on Wednesday...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.