‘Our mental health is in shreds’: Gauteng nurses drowning in third wave

As they are overwhelmed by overflowing wards and staff shortages, they beg for a stricter lockdown in the province

Gauteng public hospitals are filled to the brim and its healthcare workers are overburdened, fatigued, emotionally drained and calling for urgent government intervention.



“We are not coping under normal circumstances. We fight every day and the environment has become most toxic ,” healthcare worker Rich Sicina said on Tuesday...