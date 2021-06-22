News

‘Our mental health is in shreds’: Gauteng nurses drowning in third wave

As they are overwhelmed by overflowing wards and staff shortages, they beg for a stricter lockdown in the province

22 June 2021 - 14:26 By Iavan Pijoos

Gauteng public hospitals are filled to the brim and its healthcare workers are overburdened, fatigued, emotionally drained and calling for urgent government intervention.

“We are not coping under normal circumstances. We fight every day and the environment has become most toxic ,” healthcare worker Rich Sicina said on Tuesday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘Our mental health is in shreds’: Gauteng nurses drowning in third wave News
  2. ‘The situation is bad. It isn’t under control’: Gauteng doctors despair News
  3. Quest for safe living pushes SA’s rich to the wild side News
  4. Chinese, Russian vaccines almost in SA, but don’t get too excited News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...

Related articles

  1. Electronic hospital bed management dashboard and extra medics to help Gauteng ... South Africa
  2. Gauteng in serious trouble, stricter lockdown may be needed — premier South Africa
  3. Covid-19: Gauteng is facing ‘mass casualty situation’, says Netcare CEO South Africa
  4. Tighter lockdown for Gauteng? Timing will be critical as Covid-19 cases soar South Africa
  5. ‘The situation is bad. It isn’t under control’: Gauteng doctors despair News