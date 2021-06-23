Bare-faced lies: ‘I forgot it at home’, ‘I don’t get sick – it’s the weed I smoke’
These were just some of the excuses from Johannesburg residents when asked why they weren’t wearing masks
23 June 2021 - 20:13
Alexandra, Randburg and Sandton are among Gauteng’s Covid-19 hotspots, but a walk through these areas revealed apathy towards preventive measures.
Excuses for not wearing masks ranged from “I forgot it at home” to “I won’t get sick because I smoke weed”. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.