News

Bare-faced lies: ‘I forgot it at home’, ‘I don’t get sick – it’s the weed I smoke’

These were just some of the excuses from Johannesburg residents when asked why they weren’t wearing masks

23 June 2021 - 20:13

Alexandra, Randburg and Sandton are among Gauteng’s Covid-19 hotspots, but a walk through these areas revealed apathy towards preventive measures.

Excuses for not wearing masks ranged from “I forgot it at home” to “I won’t get sick because I smoke weed”. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Enough is enough, say moms of violence-gripped Durban suburb News
  2. Gauteng is ‘on fire’, but it’s too late to lock it down, say experts News
  3. Bare-faced lies: ‘I forgot it at home’, ‘I don’t get sick – it’s the weed I ... News
  4. It’s all systems go for SA’s education sector vaccine rollout News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...

Related articles

  1. Tighter lockdown might be only way to curb SA’s enthusiasm for fatigue News
  2. ‘Our mental health is in shreds’: Gauteng nurses drowning in third wave News
  3. ‘The situation is bad. It isn’t under control’: Gauteng doctors despair News
  4. Covid-19: Gauteng is facing ‘mass casualty situation’, says Netcare CEO South Africa
  5. ‘There are no vaccines, people are dying’ — Mbalula gets dragged after sharing ... South Africa