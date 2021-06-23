Bare-faced lies: ‘I forgot it at home’, ‘I don’t get sick – it’s the weed I smoke’

These were just some of the excuses from Johannesburg residents when asked why they weren’t wearing masks

Alexandra, Randburg and Sandton are among Gauteng’s Covid-19 hotspots, but a walk through these areas revealed apathy towards preventive measures.



Excuses for not wearing masks ranged from “I forgot it at home” to “I won’t get sick because I smoke weed”. ..