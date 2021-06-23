Enough is enough, say moms of violence-gripped Durban suburb
Wentworth mothers are on a mission to tackle the drugs and gang-related violence plaguing their lives
23 June 2021 - 20:15
A group of mothers in a south Durban suburb are rising up to reclaim their streets from gangsters and drug lords by speaking out against the violence plaguing their community.
Fed up with living in constant fear as turf wars between drug lords escalate in Wentworth, the women have decided to take up the cudgels by mobilising the community and holding demonstrations...
