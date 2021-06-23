Gauteng is ‘on fire’, but it’s too late to lock it down, say experts

Gauteng premier David Makhura is due to outline the province’s Covid-19 requirements on Thursday

It is too late for Gauteng to impose a hard lockdown, but national government should consider stricter enforcement of Covid-19 protocols, especially on public transport.



These are some of the recommendations from the Gauteng advisory committee on Covid-19 to premier David Makhura, who is set to give feedback on Thursday to the national advisory body and government on the province’s requirements to curb the spread of the virus...