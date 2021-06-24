Be a sport, sprint to Olympic pop-up museum for a hurdle into history
From Chad le Clos’s gold medal to Shaquille O’Neal’s shoe, the show offers a crash course on the Games
24 June 2021 - 20:36
Chad le Clos’s gold medal and Elana Meyer’s tiny running kit are among the exhibits at the Olympic pop-up museum that opened at Fourways Mall‚ north of Johannesburg‚ to mark Olympic Day on Wednesday.
Scheduled to run until Saturday‚ it replaces the fun run that is normally organised to celebrate the day...
