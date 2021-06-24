News

Madness! 288 intern doctors are jobless while Covid wreaks havoc

Doctors, who qualified months ago, are still waiting for posts and don’t know if they’ll be paid during their internship

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
24 June 2021 - 20:36

“I feel like I am going crazy, like I am losing my mind. I have been shunted from pillar to post and I still don’t know where I am going.”

Mbali Khumalo* is one of 288 junior doctors due to begin their two-year internship, but she is yet to hear where she will be posted. She also does not know if the position she is offered will be funded...

