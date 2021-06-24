News

Seen the worst of it: SA Olympic swim coach survives Covid hospital nightmare

Rocco Meiring witnessed the dire situation in hospitals and the sterling job medical staff are doing

David Isaacson Sports reporter
24 June 2021 - 20:35

The coach of Pretoria-based swimming star Tatjana Schoenmaker has spoken about how he nearly died after being struck down with Covid-19. 

Rocco Meiring was off the pool deck for more than two weeks, and at one point was in the intensive care unit of a Midstream hospital receiving oxygen therapy, Tuks Sport said in a statement on Thursday. ..

