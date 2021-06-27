SA Delta blow: fourth booze ban as Cyril tries to ‘balance lives with livelihoods’

The Delta variant has hit SA hard and the president says he had no choice but to reintroduce stricter measures

It was the way in which President Cyril Ramaphosa chose to open his address on Sunday night that indicated the tightrope he had to walk in making the tough choice to move SA back to alert level four.



“I have walked that long road to freedom. I have tried not to falter; I have made missteps along the way. But I have discovered the secret that after climbing a great hill, one only finds that there are many more hills to climb,” he said, quoting the late statesmen, Nelson Mandela. ..