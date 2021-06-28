News

Anton’s killing was a war crime, says wife of photojournalist Hammerl

His family is trying to locate his remains and launch a probe into his death in Libya

28 June 2021 - 18:56

A decade after SA photojournalist Anton Hammerl was killed in Libya, his widow, Penny Sukhraj-Hammerl, says 10 years is too long to live without answers.

Hammerl’s widow has now asked the Special Procedures of the UN Human Rights Council to take action...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. I’m up to the job, just give me a chance, says acting health minister News
  2. Winter school for grades 11, 12 and supplementary exams to continue News
  3. Sex, lies and DNA: don’t turn mulberry, but if you’re a Botha, you could be an ... News
  4. Anton’s killing was a war crime, says wife of photojournalist Hammerl News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...

Related articles

  1. CAOILFHIONN GALLAGHER | Anton Hammerl died for truth – the world must take it ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Far-right Jewish leader and Palestinian politician make strange bedfellows World
  3. Israel guilty of apartheid crimes against Palestinians: rights watchdog World
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | Beware SA’s shenanigans with other countries behind our backs Opinion & Analysis