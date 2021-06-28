Anton’s killing was a war crime, says wife of photojournalist Hammerl
His family is trying to locate his remains and launch a probe into his death in Libya
28 June 2021 - 18:56
A decade after SA photojournalist Anton Hammerl was killed in Libya, his widow, Penny Sukhraj-Hammerl, says 10 years is too long to live without answers.
Hammerl’s widow has now asked the Special Procedures of the UN Human Rights Council to take action...
