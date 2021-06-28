Mess-ups mean Gauteng has no money left to fight third wave

Frantic efforts to stem the Covid-19 third wave tsunami in Gauteng are being thwarted by a cash crunch, with government calling on the private sector to help its strained healthcare system.

The province has come under attack for its failure to plan for the deadly third wave, which has brought unprecedented levels of infections amid claims of staff shortages and poor enforcement of Covid-19 regulations.

SA’s third wave is on course to surpass the peak of the second wave after the arrival of a new variant of the infection, acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said on Saturday.

The money snag follows several Covid-19 related scandals in Gauteng last year, including irregular payments of millions of rand for dodgy PPE contracts and school sanitation. These contracts are under investigation by the Special Investigating Unit, which hopes to get some of the millions back.

Sunday Times Daily has established that:

Government is engaging NGOs such as Right to Care and Gift of the Givers to come on board to assist “troubled” Gauteng.

The R100m budget available to fully refurbish Charlotte Maxeke hospital in Johannesburg, after it closed in April following a fire, is unlikely to be enough.

First Rand Bank gave R1.5m for renovations at Charlotte Maxeke, which is being spent on fire doors and dry wall. The Solidarity Fund has also contributed.

FNB and RMB provided 12 buses to transport patients and healthcare professionals to various hospitals in Gauteng during April and May.

There is no money to place 280 medical student interns, who could potentially ease the strain of critical staff shortages at state hospitals in Gauteng.

The health department is hoping “colleagues” in the health industry will volunteer their time at state hospitals, as there is no money to pay them.

It has also approached the Solidarity Fund to pay for additional nurses needed to man Covid-19 beds.

Kubayi told the Sunday Times on Friday that there was no money for additional beds and staff in Gauteng.