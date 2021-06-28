Sex, lies and DNA: don’t turn mulberry, but if you’re a Botha, you could be an Appel

A University of Pretoria molecular genetics study has found that some ‘Bothas’ in SA have the wrong surname

Headlines about molecular genetics being used to shed new light on old mysteries or put criminals behind bars have become increasingly common.



In SA DNA is being used to answer important questions about everything from a group of people’s origins to the biological paternity of a child...