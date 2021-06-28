Winter school for grades 11, 12 and supplementary exams to continue

While contact classes for pupils will be suspended from Wednesday, winter classes for grade 11 and 12 pupils are to go ahead.

This was the word from basic education minister Angie Motshekga on Monday as she visited Seemahale Secondary School in Botshabelo, Free State, where she was conducting an oversight visit amid the vaccination of teachers.

“The usual winter vacation learner support programme for grades 11 and 12, organised by provinces, districts and schools should continue under very strict conditions, in compliance with the Covid-19 health and safety protocols,” Motshekga said.