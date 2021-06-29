Vaccine updates
AstraZeneca sale haunts SA in third wave, but acting minister stands by decision
Study says it is more than 90% effective against hospitalisation from Delta variant which is ‘likely to blame’ for third wave
29 June 2021 - 19:32
It was a contentious sale that haunts the country.
In mid-March the government sold about a million doses of the AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine to other African nations after it emerged that its efficacy was substantially reduced by the Beta variant...
