AstraZeneca sale haunts SA in third wave, but acting minister stands by decision

Study says it is more than 90% effective against hospitalisation from Delta variant which is ‘likely to blame’ for third wave

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
29 June 2021 - 19:32

It was a contentious sale that haunts the country.

In mid-March the government sold about a million doses of the AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine to other African nations after it emerged that its efficacy was substantially reduced by the Beta variant...

