ConCourt is done ‘flogging a dead horse’: judge gives Zuma an earful

Former president Jacob Zuma was on Tuesday sentenced to 15 months in prison for defying a Constitutional Court order to appear before the state capture commission.

In the majority judgment, acting chief justice Sisi Khampepe was openly critical of Zuma, saying he had behaved deplorably, had launched unsubstantiated attacks on the judiciary and had ultimately left the court with no option but to give him a direct prison term.

These were some of Khampepe’s most scathing comments, starting with how Zuma’s open defiance of the highest court had tested the judiciary.

“I pen this judgment in response to the precarious position in which this court finds itself on account of a series of direct assaults, as well as calculated and insidious efforts launched by former president Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma, to corrode its legitimacy and authority.

“Never before has this court’s authority and legitimacy been subjected to the kinds of attacks Zuma has elected to launch against it and its members. Never before has the judicial process been so threatened,” the judgment read.

In justifying why the ConCourt had the jurisdiction to hear the case, the judgment said Zuma’s behaviour was “so outlandish” that it warranted moving away from ordinary procedures.

“It is becoming increasingly evident that the damage being caused by [Zuma’s] ongoing assaults on the integrity of the judicial process cannot be cured by an order down the line. It must be stopped now. Indeed, if we do not intervene immediately to send a clear message to the public that this conduct stands to be rebuked in the strongest of terms, there is a real and imminent risk that a mockery will be made of this court and the judicial process in the eyes of the public.

“It is perspicuous that it is in the broad public interest that this court sends an unequivocal message that its orders cannot simply be ignored with impunity. If this court does not exercise its jurisdiction to do so and grant direct access, its authority becomes phantasmic and the constitution chimeric," Khampepe’s ruling reads.