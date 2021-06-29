‘Neither contrition nor apology’: Zuma off to the slammer and no escape this time

If he does not report to authorities by the end of Sunday, the police have three days to get him to a correctional centre

By the end of Sunday former president Jacob Zuma must present himself to the police station at Nkandla or Johannesburg Central “to ensure that he is immediately delivered to a correctional centre” to begin a 15-month sentence for contempt of court, said the Constitutional Court on Tuesday.



In a blistering judgment on behalf of the majority of the highest court, acting deputy chief justice Sisi Khampepe said the former president had, through his conduct, left the court “no choice” but to order he be imprisoned...