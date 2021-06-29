OBITUARY | Manny Cabeleira was as legendary as his ‘f***-all value’ beer hall

The owner of Joburg’s world-renowned Radium Beer Hall has died at the age of 66 after a heart attack and a stroke

Manny Cabeleira, who has died in Johannesburg at the age of 66, was the owner of Johannesburg’s oldest, most famous cosmopolitan bar and restaurant, the Radium Beer Hall in Orange Grove.



He turned it into a legend and became part of that legend...