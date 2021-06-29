News

OBITUARY | Manny Cabeleira was as legendary as his ‘f***-all value’ beer hall

The owner of Joburg’s world-renowned Radium Beer Hall has died at the age of 66 after a heart attack and a stroke

29 June 2021 - 19:34 By Chris Barron

Manny Cabeleira, who has died in Johannesburg at the age of 66, was the owner of Johannesburg’s oldest, most famous cosmopolitan bar and restaurant, the Radium Beer Hall in Orange Grove.

He turned it into a legend and became part of that legend...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Covid and diabetes: a toxic relationship for SA’s third wave News
  2. OBITUARY | Manny Cabeleira was as legendary as his ‘f***-all value’ beer hall News
  3. ‘It was like a cold’: infections after J&J jabs proving to be ‘mild to moderate’ News
  4. AstraZeneca sale haunts SA in third wave, but acting minister stands by decision News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...

Related articles

  1. OBITUARY | Local is lekker. Now for the other side to dazzle Peter Feldman Opinion & Analysis
  2. OBITUARY | Mzilikazi Khumalo wrote the soundtrack of the new SA Opinion & Analysis
  3. OBITUARY | Jabu Mabuza leaves an indelible mark on SA’s heart Opinion & Analysis
  4. OBITUARY | Farewell to ‘Fiela’: Shaleen Surtie-Richards’s weapons were laughter ... News
  5. OBITUARY | The sun has set on Stan Sangweni. Let it rise on his challenge Opinion & Analysis
  6. OBITUARY | Storyteller who raised hopes - and laughs News