Chicken is giving inflation wings, warn analysts
The rising maize price is making chicken feed more expensive as the industry reels from an annual 12.5% fall in sales
30 June 2021 - 19:34
Inflation is at a 30-month high of 5.2%, but the increase in the cost of household staples such as chicken, maize, beans and cooking oil is leaving it in the shade.
The latest consumer price index analysis by Stats SA shows the cost of cooking oil leapt by 30% in the past year, while dried beans are 27% more expensive and whole chickens have gone up by 17%...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.