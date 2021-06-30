News

SA moms face high food prices and the nutritional cost that follows

Report warns that the lack of healthy food has removed an important line of defence against Covid-19

30 June 2021 - 19:35

Struggling SA mothers say high food prices have hollowed out proper nutrition on the family plate. 

This has removed an important line of defence against Covid-19, states the latest Household Affordability Index report released by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group (PMBEJD) on Wednesday...

