SA moms face high food prices and the nutritional cost that follows

Report warns that the lack of healthy food has removed an important line of defence against Covid-19

Struggling SA mothers say high food prices have hollowed out proper nutrition on the family plate.



This has removed an important line of defence against Covid-19, states the latest Household Affordability Index report released by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group (PMBEJD) on Wednesday...