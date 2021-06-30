State wants more pupils in techs ... but is slashing admittance numbers

Massive budgetary cuts will see enrolment at TVET colleges drop by almost 139,000 over three years

The government’s move to enrol more pupils at the country’s 50 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges has been dealt a severe blow after it emerged that student numbers will have to be reduced by almost 139,000 over three years because of a R4.3bn budget cut.



Earlier this month, basic education minister Angie Motshekga gazetted the General Education Certificate (GEC) for grade 9 pupils, paving the way for those passing to either complete grades 10 to 12 at school, attend a TVET college, or pursue an occupational qualification at public schools that have been designated as schools of skill...