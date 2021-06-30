The pandemic has exposed what women need. Now it’s time to act
Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka of UN Women and Melinda French Gates hold a high-level summit to discuss women’s agenda
30 June 2021 - 19:35
The most significant global gathering to take up the cause of women in 25 years is taking a hard look at the obstacles women face — and how the pandemic has worsened these — but also offers some urgent practical redress.
Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, executive director of UN Women, and Melinda French Gates, co-chair and trustee of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, held a joint briefing on Tuesday evening ahead of the Generation Equality Forum taking place from June 30 to July 2 in Paris...
