Losing a month could be like losing a finger: minister on schools reopening

Angie Motshekga wants primary school pupils back by July 26, saying instability in the sector needs to be halted

Prega Govender Journalist
01 July 2021 - 20:07

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga is determined to get all primary school pupils back to class by July 26.

In amended directions gazetted on Tuesday, she indicated that school management teams and teachers at primary schools must start preparing institutions from July 19 “for the return to the daily attendance and traditional timetabling model on July 26”...

