‘My baby almost died’: mother tells of two-month-old’s battle with Covid-19

A Somerset West family has shared their story to make others aware that babies can contract the virus

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
01 July 2021 - 20:10

When Divan du Toit became ill two weeks ago, he was diagnosed as having a bad dose of flu.

But the two-month-old from Somerset West in the Western Cape is one of the youngest to be hospitalised with severe Covid-19...

