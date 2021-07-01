News

PODCAST | A world-class challenge – saving Johannesburg

Peter Bruce talks to the freshly appointed president of the city’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Peter Bruce Editor-at-large & columnist
01 July 2021 - 20:08

There’s no denying Johannesburg has seen better days. It is dirty and broken and now the centre of a Covid-19 firestorm as the Delta variant runs through SA’s financial hub. But don’t underestimate Johannesburg’s resilience and its people’s deep love for it.

Listen here to Peter Bruce talking to Shawn Theunissen, freshly appointed president of the Johannesburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He’s the face of business that the local government, such as it is, talks to.

Almost everything about Johannesburg is up in the air ahead of local government elections later this year, and while the new JCCI boss is careful to call even the most daunting problems “challenges”, he has a clear sense of community and purpose that may make a real difference. Maybe.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘My baby almost died’: mother tells of two-month-old’s battle with Covid-19 News
  2. PODCAST | A world-class challenge – saving Johannesburg News
  3. SA vaccine tech hub a boost far beyond Covid and our borders News
  4. Losing a month could be like losing a finger: minister on schools reopening News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...

Related articles

  1. PETER BRUCE | Awaiting the fate of a man of Tshepo Mahloele’s calibre is ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PODCAST | Graeme Smith is the captain of our cricketing future Sport
  3. PODCAST | A potential game-changer for SA’s power sector News
  4. PODCAST | Tougher lockdown restrictions won’t work, says top vaccinologist Politics
  5. PODCAST | Finally, an SOE chairman standing up to political bullying News