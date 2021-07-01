Ramaphosa off the hook, but Maimane questions ConCourt’s CR17 judgment

“But what happened here is that actually the public protector did not change the wording of the code,” Sithole said.

The code states members of the executive may not wilfully mislead the legislature to which they are accountable.

“There are two codes that regulate the executive members’ conduct. One code is contained in the ministerial handbook and it was approved by cabinet in 2007.

“That is the code that contains the words ‘inadvertently’ and ‘deliberately’ and that is the same code that the former public protector relied on in her investigations in the Nkandla investigation,” Sithole said.

Sithole said it was the same code which was relied upon when former minister of communications Dina Pule was investigated by former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

“It cannot be that the public protector went out of her way to create words that are non-existent in statute. She relied on the code that is there, that was approved by cabinet in 2007,” Sithole said.

One South African leader, Mmusi Maimane, said the question that must be asked is: What was the benefit to Bosasa for the donation it made to the Ramaphosa campaign?

Maimane said when Ramaphosa appeared before parliament for a question and answer session, it would have been a dereliction of duty to not to ask the question.

“The president subsequently changed the facts on this issue, which meant I had one option, which is to ask the public protector to investigate whether there was a violation of the Executive Ethics Code,” Maimane said.

Maimane said while the court on Thursday dealt with the “nature of the president’s answers” in parliament, the established fact was that the Ramaphosa’s election campaign received a donation from the CEO of a company which secured over R12bn in government tenders.

“We know the donation was made to Mr Ramaphosa and, as the chief justice states, this amounts to a personal benefit.