On South African soil
SA vaccine tech hub a boost far beyond Covid and our borders
It could ultimately tackle malaria, HIV and TB in other African countries too
01 July 2021 - 20:08
The World Health Organisation recently announced it would be establishing a technology transfer hub in SA – one that would give the whole continent the power to make its own mRNA vaccines.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said it placed the continent “on a path to self-determination” and that it was a historic move...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.