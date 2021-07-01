News

On South African soil

SA vaccine tech hub a boost far beyond Covid and our borders

It could ultimately tackle malaria, HIV and TB in other African countries too

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
01 July 2021 - 20:08

The World Health Organisation recently announced it would be establishing a technology transfer hub in SA – one that would give the whole continent the power to make its own mRNA vaccines.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said it placed the continent “on a path to self-determination” and that it was a historic move...

