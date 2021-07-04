Gauteng principals want religious leaders to address anti-vax teachers
More than 9,000 educators are refusing to be vaccinated, with experts saying they fear ‘the mark of the beast’
04 July 2021 - 20:06
Some teachers are refusing to get vaccinated for religious reasons, including being branded with the “mark of the beast”, as described in the Bible.
This is according to Thomas Hlongwane, president of the South African Principals’ Association in Gauteng, who has asked the department of basic education to rope in religious leaders to encourage them to do so...
