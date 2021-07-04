I am not ready to face dad’s killers but I must, says daughter of murdered cop

Roxanne van Eck is hoping that by doing so she will be able to delay their release on parole

Roxanne van Eck has no desire to face the men who shot her father 52 times in the head and body with an AK47, but she hopes that by agreeing to meet them she will delay their release from prison.



Like other relatives of murder victims, the Table View, Cape Town, woman is facing the fact that though the killers have been sentenced to life behind bars, they now qualify to apply for parole. And she is hoping that a meeting with them will be difficult and time-consuming to arrange during lockdown...