SIU to probe gaping holes within government’s War on Leaks project

Only 7,000 of the proposed 15,000 youths were trained as plumbers and artisans, and none of them were employed

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
04 July 2021 - 20:08

Government’s multibillion-rand War on Leaks project, which was to train 15,000 unemployed youth as plumbers to fix leaking countrywide taps, has been referred to the Special Investigating Unit.

A scathing internal department of water and sanitation memo, written to minister Lindiwe Sisulu in April, about alleged wasteful expenditure of R3.3bn on the project, forms the backbone of the complaint laid with the SIU...

