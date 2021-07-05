News

First half of the year sees a spiralling number of helicopter crashes

Cause for concern as spate of chopper crashes leaves 12 wrecks, eight deaths halfway into the year

Paul Ash Senior reporter
05 July 2021 - 20:24

It has been a rough six months for helicopters in SA following a spate of crashes that have destroyed 12 aircraft and claimed the lives of eight people.

Ten days into the new year, a privately-owned Alouette II helicopter with three people aboard crashed into the Crocodile River, killing one of the passengers...

