INVESTIGATION | ANC funder-turned-MP and her ‘links’ to shadowy Chinese agency

In November 2019 Havard was installed as an “overseas liaison director” by the foreign affairs office of Dezhou, a city of six million people in eastern China. The Dezhou government described its directors as “expatriates with political status, economic clout, academic credentials and social influence”, and quoted Havard as saying: “I am willing to act as a bridge in bringing Chinese enterprises to Africa and South Africa.”

Havard said: “I have not done any work for these organisations officially overseen by the UFWD or China's foreign ministry. I am a Chinese community leader in different organisations and that is why you ask me about organisations, some of which are my NPCs. I have five or six NPCs: the Brics Culture and Arts, China and SA Business Women Council and also federation, I am a member. I am the founder of the federation, in two to three years they have been trying to change leadership, but I told them that I have since become a government employee and they are busy electing the new president.”

She said she has not yet had the opportunity to resign from her positions in the NPCs registered in her name and has asked parliament for more time to do so.

“I declared to parliament. I told them that I need time to change the names because suddenly I was sworn in and everything was done in a hurry. I need to pay accountants to change directorships for my NPCs,” she said, adding that she had never earned a cent from her NPCs.

“It was a non-profit. We get money and we donate it. Even last week we support the ANC local election for volunteers, food and coffee.”

Given the UFWD’s links to Chinese intelligence, Sunday Times Daily asked Havard about whether she had been approached to provide the Chinese government with information.

“No, I am a business-person and ANC member. They have never asked me anything. I am not protocol or a government officers, they have never asked me, I do not know this organisation.

“I don’t have any connections to spies and I don’t know where that is coming from. They are just jealous because when I was sworn in I was the first female Chinese sworn in as a politician and they are so surprised.

“Outside of South Africa they try to find out my background and make stories and locally, the small parties don’t understand,” she said.

Asked who could be behind the allegations, she said: “It may be minorities. You know China is becoming an emerging economy and some are wondering why this lady with a Chinese background is coming up, and then they become suspicious and call me a spy. They say that everything of mine is fake, I have fake marriage, fake citizenship, fake education and everything is fake, but they are wrong. I have been in South Africa for over 25 years.”

Havard said her political career began in this country when her late husband, Richard, a British-South African, introduced her to Nelson Mandela. She said she is close friends with “a lot of African ladies who introduced me to the ANC, the Albertina Sisulu and Nelson Mandela family, that is how I got involved with politics”.

“I changed my membership to [the] Albertina Sisulu branch and I am close with my African brothers and sisters on the ground.”

She said as a woman she feels “attacked” for standing up for the poor in SA and on the African continent.

She also denies she paid her way into parliament.

“I only worked from the ground and I never saw myself here because my life was about business. From 2004 I was already registered as a member of the ANC, attending a lot of work in my branch and doing activities, and I have a love for the ANC. I never thought I would be an MP, it was never my plan.”

Asked why the ANC chose her, she said it was because of her community work.