News

Meet Stevie, the new robot that helps virtually examine ICU patients

Steve Biko Academic Hospital has become the pilot site for the innovative project spearheaded by UP

05 July 2021 - 20:24

A mobile robot named Stevie will enable specialists from across the globe to help examine and treat patients at the intensive care unit of the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria.

The innovation is a collaborative effort by the University of Pretoria’s (UP) health sciences faculty and the hospital, with the main aim of improving the treatment of patients during the Covid-19 pandemic...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Meet Stevie, the new robot that helps virtually examine ICU patients News
  2. First half of the year sees a spiralling number of helicopter crashes News
  3. North West braves matric camp, saying strict safety protocols are in place News
  4. INVESTIGATION | ANC funder-turned-MP and her ‘links’ to shadowy Chinese agency News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...
Zuma marches with amabutho, son criticises ANC outside Nkandla compound

Related articles

  1. TytoHome connects Discovery Health members with virtual medical care Health & Sex
  2. Doctors wary about consulting online Business
  3. Facing up: SA doctors fear virtual consults could lead to legal disputes News