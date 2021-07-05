Meet Stevie, the new robot that helps virtually examine ICU patients

Steve Biko Academic Hospital has become the pilot site for the innovative project spearheaded by UP

A mobile robot named Stevie will enable specialists from across the globe to help examine and treat patients at the intensive care unit of the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria.



The innovation is a collaborative effort by the University of Pretoria’s (UP) health sciences faculty and the hospital, with the main aim of improving the treatment of patients during the Covid-19 pandemic...