Online grocery shoppers have had a trolleyful of ‘rotten’ service
If you shop for such items from home, pull up a chair for a long wait because retailers are not coping with demand
05 July 2021 - 16:57
As many South Africans, particularly those in Gauteng, opt to order in their groceries rather than venturing into stores, the country’s supermarket groups are battling to keep to their usual delivery timelines.
They’re also being called on to up their game to respond to an avalanche of queries from unhappy customers...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.