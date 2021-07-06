‘Another Marikana’ looms if Zuma’s warrant of arrest isn’t halted: Mpofu

Mpofu spent most of the time arguing that Mnguni had jurisdiction to overturn the Constitutional Court’s ruling that Zuma go to jail.

“Your lordship will be sending someone to jail in circumstances that have never happened before and will never happen again. And if the Constitutional Court order infringed even one right, be it dignity, detention, privacy ... then the declaration of unconstitutionality is not optional,” he said.

But the chances of the ConCourt rescinding its ruling that Zuma is guilty of contempt of court and must go to jail were “vanishingly thin”, said adv Max du Plessis, on behalf of the Helen Suzman Foundation.

The foundation is opposing the urgent bid in by Zuma for a stay of the warrant of arrest.

“He is no victim. This is about past and ongoing defiance and constitutional deviance. He has, through his own actions, disentitled himself from any relief,” Du Plessis submitted to Mnguni, who heard Zuma’s application on Tuesday.

“It’s unconscionable for him to seek this court’s protection when he remains in contempt. There is no hope for his rescission application. He left the Constitutional Court with no choice but to find him in contempt and order his imprisonment. He made his own prison bed.”

Referring to submissions by Mpofu that the status quo “that Zuma remain at home” should be permitted, he said the contrary was true — that Zuma should be in jail, as per the Constitutional Court’s order.

Earlier in his argument, Adv Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, acting for the state capture commission and its chair, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, detailed how the ConCourt had repeatedly asked Zuma for submissions in its deliberations over his refusal to appear before the commission and subsequent contempt proceedings.

He said Zuma rejected these overtures, and instead denounced the court, “raging” at its judges and insulting the judiciary.

“As things stand, he is again in contempt of the court, refusing to hand himself over to authorities,” he said.

Zuma was given five days from the ConCourt's judgment to hand himself over, a deadline that expired on Sunday.

Ngcukaitobi said that when the ConCourt granted the contempt order, it had weighed up the public interest and Zuma’s interest.

“It knew his age, it knew the conditions in prison and decided that he should serve 15 months.”

He said Zuma should have approached the ConCourt if he wanted a stay of the warrant.

He described as “nonsensical” the letter from police bosses to the apex court asking for clarity on whether Zuma must be arrested, saying that it would hold off on arresting Zuma without this clarity.