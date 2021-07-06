‘Ivermectin may do some harm ... and it does no good’

Study is first to show there could be a link between the drug and Covid patients’ need to be ventilated

Using the animal anti-parasite drug ivermectin has no significant effect in preventing hospitalisation of patients with Covid-19, an Argentinian study has found.



And in a startling finding, some of the patients who received the drug during the research needed to be put on ventilators earlier in their treatment than patients in the control group...