Where is the food a court ordered you to provide to pupils, Angie?

Equal Education and Section 27 are taking the minister and provincial MECs to court for not rolling out the NSNP

Prega Govender Journalist
06 July 2021 - 20:16

Some provincial education departments are failing to provide food parcels to pupils in the first week of the school holidays, despite amended directions by the basic education department instructing them to do so.

This comes in the wake of a media statement on Tuesday indicating that Equal Education (EE) will be hauling basic education minister Angie Motshekga and the nine provincial education MECS to court for allegedly failing to roll out the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) “to every single eligible learner in South Africa for over a year”...

