Where there’s a gap, there’s an entrepreneur, and for these it’s Covid testing

If you can afford it, you don’t have to leave home for a test, just pick up the phone and a nurse will come to you

Entrepreneurs in Gauteng are homing in on the need for Covid-19 tests at homes and in offices.



One is start-up Zinacare. Spokesperson Philip Mngadi said since the business started in March, they have tested about 10,000 people...