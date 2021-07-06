Where there’s a gap, there’s an entrepreneur, and for these it’s Covid testing
If you can afford it, you don’t have to leave home for a test, just pick up the phone and a nurse will come to you
06 July 2021 - 20:17
Entrepreneurs in Gauteng are homing in on the need for Covid-19 tests at homes and in offices.
One is start-up Zinacare. Spokesperson Philip Mngadi said since the business started in March, they have tested about 10,000 people...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.