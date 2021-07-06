News

Who’s the Bosasa? Separation of trial likely in Agrizzi, Smith corruption case

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi’s failing health may force court to try him separately from co-accused Vincent Smith

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
06 July 2021 - 20:17

Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi only made a single court appearance for his corruption case at the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court — carrying a portable oxygen pump due to ill health — in October last year when the court denied him bail.

When the case resumes on Wednesday, there is a possibility that the court might hear an application for the separation of his trial and that of his co-accused, former parliamentarian Vincent Smith...

