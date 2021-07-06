Who’s the Bosasa? Separation of trial likely in Agrizzi, Smith corruption case
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi’s failing health may force court to try him separately from co-accused Vincent Smith
06 July 2021 - 20:17
Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi only made a single court appearance for his corruption case at the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court — carrying a portable oxygen pump due to ill health — in October last year when the court denied him bail.
When the case resumes on Wednesday, there is a possibility that the court might hear an application for the separation of his trial and that of his co-accused, former parliamentarian Vincent Smith...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.