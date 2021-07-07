Keeping kids out of school makes no difference to Covid wave peaks, data shows

During all three Covid-19 waves in SA, closing or opening schools has made no difference to the shape of the pandemic.

A new surveillance report on under-19s from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and Datcov, a team that collates hospital surveillance data, said “peaks in cases in the first, second and third wave did not appear to be related to the timing of the opening and closing of schools”.

This, the report said, “suggests school openings and closures are not major drivers” of waves of the coronavirus.

It also found from data collected between March 1 and June 19 this year that “children and adolescents remain substantially less likely to be diagnosed or hospitalised with Covid-19 compared to adults”.