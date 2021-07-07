News

Young doctors heading to court to force government to place them in jobs

The interns were supposed to be placed by July 1, but ‘about 200’ are still being pushed from pillar to post

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
07 July 2021 - 20:45

The conflict between the health department and newly qualified doctors over their internship placements could soon play out in court.

As has become a pattern, by July 1 the department had again failed to place the graduates. This despite its legal obligation to place every qualified doctor into a two-year internship programme regulated and administered by the department, something every doctor must complete to practise in SA...

