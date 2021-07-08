Education blues
All harm, no benefit: the only result of school closures is 750,000 dropouts
Experts say Covid-19 had no impact, yet a year of learning has been lost and the dropout rate is at a 20-year high
08 July 2021 - 20:04
Three quarters of a million children have dropped out of school in SA since the pandemic began in March last year.
Those who haven’t dropped out have lost a year of learning due to lost school days since then...
