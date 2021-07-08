Over-50s are getting on the bus and going ’round to get their vaccines

Leigh Crymble’s community initiative to ferry people to get their jabs has been a godsend

Like many other businesses, BreadCrumbs, a Johannesburg communications agency, has had to make a few changes to the way they do business in light of the pandemic.



Founder Leigh Crymble, a behavioural linguist, has pivoted her business to focus more on communications around the virus. Working with companies such as Discovery Health, Crymble said her job has been to create posters and graphics to relate the seriousness of the virus without scaring the public...