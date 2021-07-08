PODCAST | Flying lessons with Pravin Gordhan

If SA’s national carrier, its harbours or power generation are on your radar, tune in to Peter Bruce

From SAA to Eskom’s transition from coal and private investment in South African harbours, the political noise surrounding any meaningful movement or reform in SA’s political economy can often drown out the facts, or at least the ones reformers say they see.



Listen in as public enterprises and former finance minister Pravin Gordhan talks to Peter Bruce about his satisfaction with the process that’s under way to effectively privatise SAA, hints at the introduction of private capital into South African harbours, where it has never been allowed, and says there is political support “at the highest level” for Eskom CEO André de Ruyter, despite regular public attacks on his person. ..