News

PODCAST | Flying lessons with Pravin Gordhan

If SA’s national carrier, its harbours or power generation are on your radar, tune in to Peter Bruce

Peter Bruce Editor-at-large & columnist
08 July 2021 - 11:20

From SAA to Eskom’s transition from coal and private investment in South African harbours, the political noise surrounding any meaningful movement or reform in SA’s political economy can often drown out the facts, or at least the ones reformers say they see.

Listen in as public enterprises and former finance minister Pravin Gordhan talks to Peter Bruce about his satisfaction with the process that’s under way to effectively privatise SAA, hints at the introduction of private capital into South African harbours, where it has never been allowed, and says there is political support “at the highest level” for Eskom CEO André de Ruyter, despite regular public attacks on his person. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Flying lessons with Pravin Gordhan News
  2. Young doctors heading to court to force government to place them in jobs News
  3. D-Day for teachers: last chance for education sector to get jab News
  4. Keeping kids out of school makes no difference to Covid wave peaks, data shows News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma leaves Nkandla homestead and in police custody
Alpha, Beta and Delta: What we should know about the Covid-19 variants in SA

Related articles

  1. PODCAST | A world-class challenge – saving Johannesburg News
  2. PODCAST | When Cyril speaks out of both sides of his mouth News
  3. PODCAST | Graeme Smith is the captain of our cricketing future Sport
  4. PODCAST | A potential game-changer for SA’s power sector News
  5. PODCAST | Tougher lockdown restrictions won’t work, says top vaccinologist Politics